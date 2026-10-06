Rositsa Starcheva resigns as head of the Rhodope Hoteliers

Rositsa Starcheva has submitted an early resignation as chairman of the Union of Rhodope Hoteliers and Restaurateurs (RUH) and asked to be released as a member of the Management Board. Her mandate expired in September 2027, but she is stepping down about a year and a half earlier.

The organization's Management Board has decided to convene an extraordinary General Assembly at a meeting on October 5. It will be held on November 10, 2026, and the members will elect a new chairman and a new member of the Board of Directors.

„I felt alone“

As a reason for her withdrawal, Starcheva points to the insufficient activity and support in the industry organization, as well as the lack of the expected partnership with the local government.

„My decision is not impulsive, but very well thought out. Two years later I have to be frank – "I felt alone in most of the initiatives, problems and causes that the Union is involved in," says Rositsa Starcheva.

She adds that she has not seen the necessary level of institutional support and activity, which she believes is necessary for the work of the organization.

„A chairman can have ideas, write letters, organize meetings and invest a huge part of his personal time. But one person cannot be an organization alone“, says Starcheva.

According to her, the results do not correspond to the efforts made and change is the „most responsible decision“ when the work does not yield the necessary result.

The new leadership will be elected in November

Until the election of a new chairman, the SRHR remains the organization that represents the interests of hoteliers and restaurateurs from the Smolyan and Middle Rhodope regions. Starcheva states that her withdrawal from leadership positions does not mean giving up the cause for the region.

She points out that she will continue to work for the Middle Rhodopes as a common tourist destination. The decision on who will take over the leadership of the Union of Rhodope Hoteliers and Restaurateurs will be made at the extraordinary General Assembly on November 10.