Draganov: Bulgaria should not be afraid of high prices

Bulgaria has the potential to attract wealthy tourists, but the fear of higher prices and the lack of confidence continue to limit the development of the sector. This was stated by Prof. Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Evaluation in Tourism, to BGNES.

The reason for the conversation was Bulgaria's absence from international rankings for luxury tourism, in which Greece and Croatia attract the attention of wealthy travelers. According to Draganov, however, international interest in the country is increasing. He pointed out that in January, over 300,000 more foreign visitors entered Bulgaria compared to the same month in 2019. — the year that he defines as the strongest for tourism before the pandemic.

Affordable tourists are already visiting Bulgaria

Draganov does not accept the thesis that the country attracts mainly tourists with limited financial capabilities. According to him, visitors have funds, including credit cards with significant limits, but the decisive factor is whether local businesses manage to offer a service that meets their expectations.

„Tourists have money. The other thing is whether we know how to attract them and make them spend it here“, said Prof. Rumen Draganov.

According to him, Bulgaria often does not present its advantages convincingly enough and does not build an image of a prestigious tourist destination. In contrast, neighboring countries manage to turn their natural and cultural resources into a recognizable international brand.

Higher prices and income in the sector

Draganov pointed to public resistance to the increase in the cost of tourism services as one of the main obstacles facing the sector. According to him, Bulgaria maintains low prices in a European context, which is also reflected in the salaries of those employed in tourism.

He believes that higher prices can provide better pay for employees, greater revenues for businesses and more revenue for the state budget. As an example of the similarity in the quality of services, Draganov pointed to the preparation of pizza, which, according to him, takes about four minutes in both Italy and Bulgaria, when the same equipment is used.

According to him, the difference is in the willingness of businesses to demand a price that corresponds to the quality and to pay employees decently for their work.

Own products remain underutilized

Draganov also drew attention to the need for Bulgaria to promote its own production more strongly. He gave as an example the frequent offering of Greek salad in Bulgarian restaurants, while Shopska salad is not offered in Greece. According to him, this example shows the importance of local products in building a recognizable tourist image.

The expert sees reason for optimism in the new generation of personnel as well. More and more specialists with education and professional experience from the USA, UK and other European countries are participating in the management of tourist sites in Bulgaria and around the world.

“We have everything — products, people and production. What we need to have is enough self-confidence“, said Draganov. According to him, confidence in the quality of the Bulgarian tourist product should be the basis for the country's better positioning in the luxury segment.