Berkshire Hathaway's Class B shares hit a new all-time high in trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares rose 0.65% to $543.34 during the session, surpassing the previous record of $542.07, set on May 2, 2025.

The new high marks a rebound for the company after a period in which investors reacted cautiously to the end of Warren Buffett's reign. After the announcement of his withdrawal, shares fell for several months due to concerns that the change would affect the financial results and the way the conglomerate allocates capital, reported “Bloomberg“, quoted by RBC.

Greg Abel's first big deals

Greg Abel took over as CEO on January 1, 2026, after Buffett led Berkshire Hathaway since 1965. In the first ten months of his tenure, Abel resumed share buybacks and made two multi-billion dollar deals.

In July, Berkshire completed the acquisition of construction company Taylor Morrison for about $6.8 billion. The deal expanded the conglomerate's presence in residential construction. Abel said that over time, the company expects to merge its homebuilding operations into a single platform "to help more Americans realize their dream of owning a home."

Berkshire also invested $10 billion in shares of Alphabet, the parent company of Google. According to the “Associated Press“, the investment includes $5 billion in Class A shares and another $5 billion in Class C shares. The funds are part of a broader funding of the infrastructure needed to develop artificial intelligence.

Buffett retains his seat on the board

On September 18, Buffett also stepped down as chairman of the board of directors. He became chairman emeritus and remained a director of the company, and his son Howard Buffett was elected chairman. The change completes the main stage of the planned generational change in the management of Berkshire Hathaway.

“Greg runs the company, and Howard will preserve its culture and values“, Warren Buffett said in a letter to shareholders.

Howard Buffett has been a member of the board of directors since 1993 and, according to Reuters, his new role is mainly related to preserving the corporate culture, while operational management remains in the hands of Greg Abel.