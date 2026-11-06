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China delivers its second large cruise ship

China delivers its second large cruise ship

“Aida Huacheng” is 341 meters long and can accommodate more than 5,200 passengers. Its delivery in Shanghai marks the transition to series production of such ships

Nov 6, 2026 10:51 56

China delivers its second large cruise ship - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

China officially delivered its second large cruise ship, – “Aida Huacheng,” in Shanghai. The delivery marks an important milestone for the country’s shipbuilding industry, as China moves from building individual vessels to the series production of large cruise ships.

The ship is 341 meters long – more than three standard football pitches. It has 2,130 rooms on board and can accommodate more than 5,200 passengers. Its number of berths is comparable to that of six mid-sized five-star hotels on land.

“Aida Huacheng” is the second large cruise ship built in China. Its delivery reinforces the development of the domestic industry and the expansion of its capabilities in one of the most complex segments of shipbuilding.