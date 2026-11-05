A serious problem sends eight previously used Skoda models back to service centers. See if yours is among them

The automotive industry is once again facing unpleasant logistical challenges after it became clear that a major European brand is launching a large-scale global service campaign for affected vehicles.

The official order comes directly from the German Federal Motor Transport Authority, which has announced the need for the immediate recall of a total of 77,360 Skoda vehicles from various product lines.

The service campaign covers a total of eight key models from the Czech manufacturer’s range, including the Fabia, Rapid, Yeti, Octavia, Superb, Citigo, Kodiaq and Roomster. All of these vehicles were manufactured and sold between May 2016 and December 2017, the relevant authorities said.

The main reason for the mass return to authorized service centers lies in the defective airbag inflators, which were supplied in the past by the notoriously infamous Japanese manufacturer Takata.

Technical analysis of the problem shows that, if the safety system is activated in a critical situation, the metal housing in question may rupture under pressure and scatter dangerous fragments throughout the passenger compartment.

This serious manufacturing defect poses a significant risk of severe injuries both to the vehicle’s driver and to passengers in the cabin, necessitating swift action by the manufacturer.

All vehicle owners whose cars fall within the affected production batches will receive official personalized notices with instructions to visit the nearest service center.

The carmaker’s management assures customers that replacement of the defective driver’s front airbag will be carried out entirely free of charge.

The current situation is far from an isolated case for the Czech brand, as just a few months ago, in October 2025, the company announced a similar large-scale recall involving another 138,441 vehicles.

At that time, the service lists included the Yeti, Citigo, Superb, Fabia, Rapid and Octavia models, manufactured earlier, between April 2014 and June 2016, with defective inflators from Japanese giant Takata remaining the root cause in both cases.