Will Brussels Limit Car Fuel Tank Capacity to 15 Litres?

A wave of speculation and alarming headlines has swept through the automotive sector, claiming that the European Union is preparing a drastic reduction in fuel tank capacity. Claims that drivers of new vehicles will be forced to stop for refuelling every few kilometres because of an imposed ceiling of just 15 litres have generated significant attention. However, a detailed analysis of Brussels’ regulatory documents and legislative initiatives reveals a completely different picture. The reality is that no such blanket ban or restriction on standard petrol and diesel models features in the plans of the European institutions.

The origins of the misinformation that has spread can be traced to an analytical report by the French branch of the non-governmental organisation Transport & Environment (T&E). The environmental group did indeed put forward the idea of limiting fuel tanks, but this measure is aimed exclusively at plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs). The main intention behind such a proposal is to encourage owners of these vehicles to charge them regularly from the electricity grid, rather than operate them as conventional internal-combustion cars while also taking advantage of tax and regulatory incentives for low emissions.

Transport & Environment’s package of recommendations goes far beyond tank capacity. Environmental experts are calling for a strictly defined ratio between the power of the conventional engine and that of the electric motor, as well as the mandatory installation of a direct-current (DC) fast-charging system with a minimum capacity of 100 kW. It is important to stress that these positions have no legal force, as the organisation is a hub for lobbying and civic initiatives, but has no legislative power within the EU.

The confusion in the media arose because Transport & Environment’s headquarters are located in Brussels. This coincidence led to the non-governmental sector’s proposal being automatically and incorrectly attributed to the European Commission and the European Parliament. Tensions increased further after the term “15-litre tank” was mentioned as a working option in the impact assessment document SWD(2025)1058. However, the final text of the legislative proposal COM(2025)995, which sets out the new revised CO2 emissions targets for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, contains no such restriction whatsoever.

The practice of limiting petrol tanks to 15 litres is not actually new to European law, but for years it has applied to a completely different category of vehicles – those factory-equipped to run on compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). In these models, petrol serves only as an auxiliary fuel for initially starting the engine at low temperatures or for reaching the nearest filling station. Confusing this existing technical standard with regulations for hybrid vehicles has created the false impression that mass restrictions are imminent.

At present, European drivers have no reason to worry about the design of their vehicles. Transport & Environment’s idea remains confined to discussion forums. Any attempt to turn such a proposal into a directive would require a lengthy procedure involving a vote, positions from the member states and official approval, none of which is currently on Brussels’ agenda.