Sofia Forum to Discuss the Development of the Vertical Corridor

An international forum on the development of the Vertical Transport Corridor will be held in Sofia at 10:30 a.m. at the Sofia Balkan Palace Hotel. The topic of the discussion is “Vertical Corridor. Prospects for the Development of Transport on the Balkan Peninsula. The Role of Bulgaria, Greece and Romania”.

The event is jointly organized by the Bulgarian-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Bulgarian Aviation Industry Association. The Bilateral Chamber of Commerce Bulgaria–Romania is a partner.

The forum brings together representatives of European and national institutions, governments, diplomatic missions, international investors and business leaders. Representatives of the transport, maritime, railway and logistics sectors will also take part in the discussions.

Connecting Ports, Railways and Roads

The main focus will be on the modernization and improved connectivity of Black Sea and Aegean ports, railway and road infrastructure, and cross-border transport links. The aim is to promote the combination of maritime, rail and road transport and facilitate the movement of goods between Southern, Central and Eastern Europe.

The key points along the route include Thessaloniki, Alexandroupoli, Kavala, Varna, Burgas and Ruse. According to the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, connecting these routes and ports could support trade flows, infrastructure modernization and the attraction of new investment.

Four Discussion Areas

“The Vertical Corridor represents a strategic opportunity to improve transport connectivity between Southern and Central Europe,” the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.

The program is divided into four interconnected areas. The first is railway connectivity and the role of ports in building sustainable transport networks.

The second area concerns transport and infrastructure cooperation, cross-border interaction and international partnerships. Road connectivity and the bridges over the Danube will also be discussed, as will improving access to ports.

The fourth topic concerns European Union financial instruments and public-private partnerships as opportunities for investment in strategic infrastructure. Representatives of leading ports, railway operators, logistics organizations, chambers of commerce and relevant institutions will take part in the discussions.

Sources: bta.bg