EP to vote in December on “Made in Europe”

The European Parliament is expected to vote in December on its position on the “Made in the EU” measures, included in the Industrial Accelerator Act proposed by the European Commission. The legislative file lists 14 December 2026 as the indicative date for a first-reading plenary session, but the procedure is still awaiting a decision by the parliamentary committees. )

This concerns file 2026/0068(COD), presented by the Commission on 4 March. It provides for preferences for European and low-carbon products in public procurement and public support schemes. Initially, the measures will affect strategic sectors such as steel, cement, aluminium, the automotive industry and net-zero technologies.

“The Act will boost production, develop businesses and create jobs in the European Union,” the European Commission said when presenting the proposal. According to the institution, the aim is for public funds to generate greater demand for products made in the EU and to encourage investment in clean technologies.

What the European Commission proposes

The proposal sets a target for the share of industrial production to reach 20% of the EU’s gross domestic product by 2035. By comparison, it stood at 14.3% in 2024, after reaching 17.4% in 2000. The Act also provides for faster procedures for issuing permits for production projects, as well as the creation of industrial zones with a simplified regulatory regime.

The Commission also proposes conditions for large foreign investments exceeding €100 million in strategic sectors when a non-EU country controls more than 40% of global production capacity in the respective field. One of the requirements is that at least half of those employed through these investments be EU citizens, as well as there being a genuine contribution through technology, know-how and local content.

Parliament has not yet adopted a position

The file is being considered jointly by the committees on international trade, industry and energy, and the internal market. The rapporteurs are Anna Cavazzini, Christophe Grudler and Pierre Jouvet. The draft report was submitted on 11 September, and the parliamentary procedure shows that amendments and additions have been tabled, without a final position having been adopted by the European Parliament. )

The Committee on the Environment published its opinion on 22 October. Once the lead committees adopt the report, it must be considered in plenary. The date of 14 December is provisional and may be changed.

If Parliament adopts its position, negotiations will begin with the Council of the EU, which represents the member states. Only after a common text has been agreed and finally approved can the “Made in the EU” measures become part of European legislation.

Sources: oeil.europarl.europa.eu, ec.europa.eu