Woman dies, man injured in fire in Pleven region

A 71-year-old woman died and a 72-year-old man was injured in a fire in the Pleven village of Enitsa, reports the Main Directorate "Fire Safety and Population Protection".

On Sunday at 7:23 p.m., the Regional Directorate "Fire Safety and Population Protection" in Pleven received a report of a fire in a house in the Pleven village of Enitsa.

The fire was extinguished with one fire truck. The victim of the fire is a 71-year-old woman, and a 72-year-old man suffered from gassing and was taken to hospital.

A total of 56 fires have been extinguished in the country in the last 24 hours. Direct material damage was reported in 23 of them, of which 14 were in residential buildings, one in a temporary structure, and four were in vehicles.

Fire crews responded to 87 reports of accidents. 30 rescue and relief operations were carried out over the past 24 hours.