Weather today, forecast for Wednesday, August 19: Sun and heat, thunder in places

Over most of the country, sunny and hot weather, the weather forecasters on duty report.

After the passage of the cold front and thunderstorms in the first half of the week, the atmosphere will quickly stabilize. The northwest wind, which was strong the previous day, will noticeably weaken and by the end of the day in most areas will subside completely.

Temperatures are starting to rise again

Thermometers in the country will record high summer values. Expected maximum temperatures will be mostly between 32° and 37°. In the morning hours, the weather will be cool and pleasant for walks, with minimum values varying depending on the region, but rising rapidly before noon.

Where will it rain and thunder?

Despite the mostly sunny day, cumulus clouds will develop in the afternoon. More significant increases in clouds are expected over the following areas:

Eastern regions of Bulgaria

Mountain ranges (especially the Rila-Rhodope region)

In isolated places in these territories, short-term summer rain, accompanied by light thunderstorms, is possible. However, the probability of mass or dangerous phenomena is minimal.

Weather on the Black Sea Coast and in the Mountains

At the sea : Along the Bulgarian coast, the day will start with perfect beach conditions. In the afternoon there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, with maximum temperatures reaching around 29°-30° on the northern Black Sea coast (around Varna). Sea water remains warm – between 24° and 25°.

: Along the Bulgarian coast, the day will start with perfect beach conditions. In the afternoon there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, with maximum temperatures reaching around 29°-30° on the northern Black Sea coast (around Varna). Sea water remains warm – between 24° and 25°. In the Mountains: Ideal time for hiking in the morning hours. After lunch, cumulus clouds with short-term showers will develop in the massifs, so mountaineers should be careful in the late afternoon.

Forecast for Thursday

The warming trend will continue in the coming days. On Thursday, we can expect even sunnier weather, with the wind coming from the southeast and being moderate, and temperatures continuing to rise gradually.