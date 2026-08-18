Bozhidar Bozhanov: When it comes to "deoligarchization", I think of Hristo Kovachki and his unofficial holding of several thermal power plants

When it comes to "deoligarchization" I think of Uncle-Trevichko (Hristo Kovachki) and his unofficial holding Orion. I did not see anything in the government program to stop the schemes established over the years.

The holding has several thermal power plants that are strategic objects for national security, but at the same time have fictitious beneficial owners. Something that should worry DANS, but apparently everything is accurate.

This was commented on "Facebook" by the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Bozhidar Bozanov.

Let's take Bobov Dol TPP. Another Bulgarian company has a majority stake, which in turn is owned by a British company with no operations. This in itself is questionable, but there may be other reasons for including foreign holding companies. However, the actual owner until July 2025 is Erlin May Rodriguez from Belize (but with Seychelles citizenship).

After the revelations of the Anti-Corruption Fund, two things happen - TPP Bobov Dol files an application with the Commercial Register to delete the actual owner (perhaps because of a loophole in the law on publicly traded companies), and the actual owner changes - from Erlin Rodriguez to Adriana Christodoulou - a 26-year-old Cypriot citizen.

I would be very curious whether the National Security Agency, which is responsible for the strategic object TPP Bobov Dol (included in PMS 181), has carried out an inspection to establish the actual actual owner.

But that's not all - Kovachki has an insurance company and a pension company (OZK Zastrahovane and POD Toplina).

My reasoned It is assumed that the employees of TPP Bobov Dol are obliged to use POD Toplina, the TPP is insured with OZK Zastrahovane. And it is a documented fact that POD Toplina invests in shares of TPP Bobov Dol. In the 2025 report, this is 4% of the fund's investments or 14 million.

And here hidden ownership comes to the rescue, because otherwise there would be restrictions - POD Toplina would not have the right to invest in TPP Bobov Dol, because there is a ban on investing in persons with close ties to the company. And in insurance there is a special regime for monitoring transactions within a group.

Kovachki avoids this with the help of Erlin and Adriana - who probably signed a promissory note, a contract, with which they are practically dependent on a third, hidden person - namely Kovachki. Such practices were shown by the ACF investigation.

And since we do not see that the ruling party has made specific requests for this oligarch, in the autumn session of parliament we will submit a bill to stop these schemes and close the loopholes in the laws.

If we are going to de-oligarchize - let's really de-oligarchize