Brutal beating of a child in Sofia: Teenagers set a trap for him and kicked him

Footage of a brutal beating of a child in Sofia was spread on social networks. The video shows a group of teenagers attacking and kicking a boy at a stadium in “Filipovtsi”. The incident happened about two months ago and caused outrage among people from the neighboring “Lyulin” neighborhood, reports NOVA.

Residents claim that this is not an isolated case, that they are often victims of harassment and attacks and demand more security in the area, including video surveillance.

A case was opened on June 21. All participants have been identified, and their ages are between 14-19 years old. They have been issued with reports and warnings.

„We know the attacked child, he plays regularly on the playground in the neighborhood. We learned about the attack that he was set up as a trap. It is about a love story with a girl, but the most worrying thing is the fight between children, carried out with terrible aggression”, commented a resident of „Lyulin”.

She herself has also been a victim of aggression. „Zh.k „Filipovtsi” is entirely municipal property. These are blocks intended for socially disadvantaged people. However, such people do not live there. Currently, we are their service personnel. 2 weeks ago I went to film the demolition of illegal farm buildings that are located on private fields behind the residential complex. The offenders, who had polluted everything there, threatened to beat me and shouted at me that I had no right to be there”, the woman said.

Another woman claims that a resident of “Filipovtsi” threatened her because she made a remark to him about the place where he parked.

A man explained that a house of about 200 sq m has been built on his personal property for about 4 years. “The institutions have been notified, but they told me to look for the owner of the house myself” he pointed out.

The residents of “Lyulin” insist that the institutions start working, and have also called on the district mayor to organize a meeting to discuss the problem. They have already sent a letter with such a request, but there has been no response for 20 days.