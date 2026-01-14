PP-DB received and returned the second mandate

President Rumen Radev handed over the second exploratory mandate to the second largest parliamentary group in the 51st National Assembly - that of PP-DB. The co-chair of the PG, Nadezhda Yordanova, accepted it and immediately returned it unfulfilled, following the coalition's requests from recent days.

In addition to him, the PG delegation included the chairman of the PP, Asen Vassilev, and MP Yordan Ivanov, Nova TV reported.

"I have been formally assigned to carry out the procedure by accepting the mandate and returning it unfulfilled. Our decision is motivated by the fact that there is no possibility of forming a reformist majority in the 51st National Assembly that would dismantle the model of the conquered state. The hundreds of thousands of people on the streets said they want fair elections immediately. Our goal is also to stand for a fair and transparent election process, and this can happen with 100% machine voting," Yordanova announced.

She expressed concern about the "attempts to replace the will of the Bulgarians". "They are trying to impose the so-called scanning devices, but we will oppose them so that the vote of the Bulgarian voters is not tainted. Let them declare their will so that we can restore trust in the institutions. The vote must be counted correctly," Yordanova believes.

On Monday, GERB-SDF did the same, shortly after receiving their first mandate from the head of state. The folder remained in the hands of the outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov for a few minutes and he returned it empty.

This has come to this point after the government with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov resigned under the pressure of thousands of protests that began due to dissatisfaction with the budget parameters of the first plan-account in euros. After that, the demonstrations grew into anti-government ones and covered dozens of cities in Bulgaria and abroad.

No parliamentary party during the consultations stated that it wanted to form a new government configuration in this National Assembly. According to the procedure, the president holds consultations with the parliamentary groups, after which he will hand over three consecutive mandates for forming a new cabinet.

The first went to the largest parliamentary group - GERB-SDF. Since it did not want to try to form a government, the second mandate was given to the PP-DB. The third folder will go to a formation of the president's choice - within a week after the second one is handed over. If all three attempts are unsuccessful, the president, after consultations with the parliamentary groups and on the proposal of the candidate for caretaker prime minister, appoints a caretaker cabinet and schedules new elections within two months.