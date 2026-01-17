The ban on the export of some insulins and antibiotics is extended

The ban on the export of some insulins and insulin analogues, as well as some antibiotics, is extended, and a ban on the export of anti-anemic and other drugs is imposed.

This is stated in an order of the Minister of Health, Assoc. Prof. Silvi Kirilov.

The order is published on the website of the Ministry of Health. The ban comes into effect from January 24 and is valid until March 24, 2026.

The ban on the export of insulins, their analogues and certain antibiotics is being extended again, with the first ban being imposed in November 2023.

The ban on the export of the remaining medicines will be introduced from next week.

The export of certain medicines from the pharmacological groups “Insulins and analogues“ is prohibited;

“Sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors”;

“Blood-glucose-lowering medicines, except insulins“ - a medicinal product with the international non-proprietary name Semaglutide;

“Antibacterial medicinal products for systemic use“ – medicines from the group with international non-proprietary names Azithromycin, Clarithromycin and Amoxicillin/clavulanic acid in some dosage forms;

„Aminosalicylic acid and similar agents“ - only medicinal products with international non-proprietary name Mesalazine;

„Other medicines affecting bone structure and mineralization“ – a drug with the international non-proprietary name Denosumab;

„Other anti-anemic preparations“.

In order to analyze the situation regarding the availability of medications for the treatment of diabetes, anti-infective medicinal products, medications for the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases of the intestinal tract, for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and in men at increased risk of fractures, as well as for the treatment of certain types of anemia, information has been requested from the Bulgarian Medicines Agency (BMA) and the regional health inspectorates, the reasons for the order state.

The analysis shows that there are difficulties in supplying pharmacies and patients with the drugs that are subject to the export ban, caused by refusal to supply, an increase in the number of patients in need of the respective medication, irregular or delayed deliveries, refusal from wholesalers' warehouses.

The purpose of the export ban is to ensure the necessary medicines on the Bulgarian pharmacy market.