"Progressive Bulgaria" with proposals for changes to the NA Rules of Procedure

On the opposition day - every first Wednesday of the month, when parliamentary groups can propose items on the agenda without having gone through committees - hearings of cabinet ministers will not be possible. This is one of the proposals for changes to the NA Rules of Procedure submitted by "Progressive Bulgaria".

The largest parliamentary group launches the idea - proposals for the establishment of temporary committees cannot be made by parliamentary groups, but are only possible with the votes of one fifth of the MPs. That is, the signatures of 48 MPs will be required. Only "Progressive Bulgaria" has that many in one parliamentary group.

Another of their ideas is to eliminate the restriction that the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers and Ministers cannot postpone answering an oral question more than twice. It is also proposed to eliminate the text that obliged them, if they have not answered, to appear in person in the National Assembly within 10 days and give an explanation for the failure to fulfill their obligations.

The time for speeches is also reduced - from 5 to 3 minutes for justification when discussing a bill on second reading, and from 3 to 2 minutes - for a rejoinder. In addition, a reply can only be made to a deputy from another parliamentary group, but not from the same one.

The deputies will receive the bills and reports of the lead committees up to 24 hours before the meeting, instead of, as was the case until now - up to 72 hours. The obligation of institutions, including state and local authorities, to provide documents to the national representatives is also abolished.

According to the submitters, the proposals aim to improve the rules for the overall work of the National Assembly. Their motivations state that "they are in line with problems identified in the work of previous National Assemblies and are aimed at their improvement".

"Democratic Bulgaria" defined these proposals as "harmful and scandalous". According to Bozhidar Bozhanov, this limits the rights of the opposition in a way that even GERB and DPS have not allowed themselves to do. From the DB, PP and "Vazrazhdane" have also submitted their proposals.

The changes will be discussed on Wednesday, May 20.

In the Temporary Committee for the Preparation of New Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, "Progressive Bulgaria" has a majority of 9 deputies against 7 from all other formations in the 52nd parliament.