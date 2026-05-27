GERB proposes banning social networks for children under 16

GERB proposes restricting access to social networks for children under 16. To this end, the party has submitted proposals for changes to the Child Protection Act. Age restrictions will also apply to access to video content sharing platforms, the party states.

Among the main motives of the proposers are the increasingly serious negative impact of social networks on the mental health, concentration, sleep and development of children, as well as the growing addiction to digital content among adolescents.

The restriction of access to social networks for persons under 16 years of age will be carried out through a special technological means of age verification, which will allow anonymous confirmation of the age reached when registering on the various platforms.

The entire process must be described in a special regulation of the Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation within 6 months after the adoption of the law. For children between 13 and 16 years old, access will only be possible with the consent of a parent or guardian, and this permission can be withdrawn at any time.

The changes also provide for the creation of a register of all social platforms, as well as control and imposition of serious sanctions for companies that do not introduce or comply with the new requirements.

With changes to the same law, GERB also proposes a complete ban on the use of mobile phones in school. According to the proponents, smart devices lead to distraction, reduced concentration and poorer educational results among children. According to a number of studies, excessive use of smartphones negatively affects the ability to learn, attention and motivation of students.