Tagarev: The outcome of the war in Ukraine depends on the Russian economy, which is in crisis

The Kremlin launched two very powerful strikes against Kiev. One was almost immediately after the temporary ceasefire - on May 9, and the other on May 24. In the first attack, an apartment building was destroyed, 24 people died, and many were injured. In the last one, there were also deaths, about 100 people were injured. However, Putin understood that he was humiliated by the parade and his desire for Kiev not to attack during this time. To compensate for the humiliation, he launched the strikes in question afterwards. This was said by former Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev on the air of “Your Day” on NOVA NEWS.

He explained that the “Oreshnik” missiles are the newest in the Russian arsenal and are capable of carrying nuclear weapons. He added that their use is also part of the psychological campaign against Ukraine. However, according to him, the missile is still in the process of being perfected.

Tagarev pointed out that Trump is engaged in the war in the Middle East and does not pay much attention to the one in Ukraine.

The former Minister of Defense expressed the position that the war in Ukraine will not be decided on the battlefield, but on how well the Russian economy and society manage to support the military effort. “We know that Russia is in quite serious financial difficulty – the debt is growing sharply, salaries are not being paid, important enterprises are being closed, there is a shortage of labor”, he explained. According to him, another important factor in the country's situation is the Ukrainian attacks on Russia's economic centers, mainly enterprises related to energy resources and the defense industry.

Tagarev said that the new Ukrainian FP-9 ballistic missile, which has a range of 850 km, will probably be ready in a few months, and therefore can hit targets in Moscow.

Tagarev also commented on the war in the Middle East. He believes that China, which could influence the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, has no problem with oil supplies. He also emphasized that Beijing is making efforts to annex Taiwan to China. “Trump does not have much leverage to influence Iran, and Iran is becoming more aggressive in its demands”, the former defense minister also said. He also added that Tehran will continue to develop its nuclear program.