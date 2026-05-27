Survey: 89% of young people see their future in Bulgaria

Bulgaria remains in the plans of young people, but no longer as a given, but as a choice that must be protected with real conditions. The new survey “Life and Work in Bulgaria“ by JTN and Bulgaria Wants You shows that 89% of young people still see their future in the country, which is a 4% drop compared to 2025.

At first glance, the figure remains high. But in the context of previous years, it marks the first clear crack in the growing trust.

“For several years, we have observed a steady increase in optimism. In 2026, for the first time, we see a correction. This is a clear signal – "The young are not giving up on Bulgaria, but are starting to set conditions," commented Danyo Dimitrov, managing partner at JTN.

The data outlines a generation that works more, wants more and expects more. More and more young people believe that success depends on themselves, but at the same time, fewer and fewer have a clear professional plan.

On the one hand:

74% say that they are responsible for their own development (+1%)

67% want to move up in the company (+5%)

65% believe that they should work above the average level (+3%)

But on the other hand, only 17% have a clear professional plan (-5%)

This combination creates tension and shows high motivation without sufficient orientation.

“We have a generation that knows that it needs to develop, but does not always know where. This is a risk not only for them, but also for businesses that are looking for sustainable personnel“, says Dimitrov.

The biggest change comes in the attitude towards work. Self-employment, digital professions and alternative incomes are no longer the exception – they are the new norm. More and more young people are ready to trade security for freedom. The traditional “job vs. security” model is losing ground.

The data shows a strong shift towards independence:

50% believe that owning your own business is more promising (+8%)

45% would choose an income as content creators (+6%)

45% see themselves with their own company in 5 years (+7%)

This is not just a trend – it is a structural change in thinking.

“Young people no longer just want a secure job. They want control – over their time, their income and their lives. This is fundamentally changing the labor market“, emphasizes Dimitrov.

The growth in income expectations is dramatic.

846 euros is considered too low a salary (+6%)

1,941 euros is a ‘motivating’ salary (+17%)

3,510 euros is the desired salary within a year (+47%)

Young people don't just want higher salaries - they accept them as a basic requirement, not as a bonus. And they are willing to pay the price – with more work, more effort and more time - 20% indicate that they are ready to work over 40 hours a week (+3%).

Remote work is losing its luster

After years of a clear preference for working from home, the trend is breaking - 64% prefer remote work (-3%). But in parallel, the importance of a convenient office location, flexible working hours and additional benefits is growing.

Young people are starting to look for balance - but on one condition: if they have to be in an office, it has to be worth it.

One of the most worrying trends is the decline in the desire to start a family - the survey notes a 6% drop in people planning to have children in the next 5 years (71%). Financial stability becomes a significant factor (41%), the role of professional fulfillment is also growing (33%, +6%).

These data show that economic uncertainty is starting to directly influence personal decisions – love remains important, but is no longer enough.

“When financial stability overtakes emotional stability, this is a signal not only for the economy, but also for society as a whole“, warns Dimitrov.

Young people clearly name their priorities and expectations of the new government – fight against corruption (48%), better education (38%) and real opportunities for development of the youth and the regions (38%).

But they are also ready to react if the current government does not meet their expectations:

56% will continue to vote

56% will stay to fight for a better life

52% will support causes for change

30% are considering emigration

„This is a generation that does not leave immediately. But it does not stay at any cost. It evaluates, compares and chooses every day. It will not stand passively and if it does not get results, it will seek change - here or abroad.“ says Dimitrov.

The survey was conducted among 500 men and women aged 18-35, balanced against a national representative sample by gender, age, place of residence and size of the settlement and was implemented with the JTN agency's own funds. The fieldwork was carried out in the period May 2026, with its own online user panel JTN Panel, using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interviewing) methodology. All collected data were verified with the technological and analytical method Field Detective, a proprietary development of JTN and a leading system in the field of CAWI surveys.