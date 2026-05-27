The Minister of Justice appeals to the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) the refusal to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Sarafov

The Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov has filed an appeal with the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) against the refusal of the Prosecutor's College of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the former acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov. This was announced by the Ministry of Justice, quoted by BTA.

Minister Naydenov signed the appeal yesterday, the ministry also indicated. Last week in parliament, he publicly announced that he would refer the case to the Supreme Administrative Court.

The proposal of the Minister of Justice is to seek the most severe disciplinary responsibility from Borislav Sarafov for harming the prestige of the judiciary. The Prosecutor's Office of the Supreme Administrative Court has refused to initiate a disciplinary case, citing the expired statute of limitations for some of the violations and the unfoundedness of the proposal in its remaining part, the ministry added.

Borislav Sarafov today submitted his resignation to the Supreme Administrative Court as Director of the National Investigation Service and Deputy Prosecutor General for the investigation. In the submitted application, he indicates that he wants to be reinstated as an ordinary investigator.

The resignation from management positions does not predetermine the outcome of the case in the Supreme Administrative Court, the Minister of Justice also said. “If Sarafov remains an ordinary magistrate, it is a matter of judicial assessment whether and to what extent the minister has a legal interest in maintaining a disciplinary proposal for actions taken in his capacity as acting prosecutor general“, explained Nikolay Naydenov in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio (BNR), the department's press center also indicated.