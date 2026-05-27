Denkov disclosed data on a political umbrella connected to a construction company and the arrest of Blagomir Kotsev

In Varna there are shocking facts about illegal construction, which not only must be stopped, but must also be demolished. This was stated by Acad. Nikolay Denkov from "We continue the change" to journalists on the sidelines of the National Assembly, quoted by novini.bg.

According to him, about 100 buildings have been built or are under construction in the area adjacent to the "Golden Sands" natural park without any permits. " It is important to say that on July 3 last year, one of the managers of the company carrying out these constructions was banned from entering Bulgaria. There is an extradition order and this order comes from the leadership of the National Security Agency. On July 7 - 4 days later, this order was canceled, and on July 8, Mayor Blagomir Kotsev was arrested, and a few days later, information came that there was a protected witness who would testify against him. According to media reports, this protected witness was the head of the company carrying out the construction. Meanwhile, information came that the deputy mayor of Varna, who was involved in this case, was directly threatened by the leadership of the Anti-Corruption Commission. It has not been officially said who the protected witness is, and therefore I do not want to name names, Denkov added.

There was a political umbrella that was connected to the construction of this company and the arrest of Blagomir Kotsev. We have sent signals to the prosecutor's office and we still have no information about what happened to them. The previous leadership of the Anti-Corruption Commission must be investigated, official information must be obtained. We will request a hearing at the Commission for Control over Services. We are not an investigative body, we are expecting information from the institutions that have new leaderships, added Nikolay Denkov.