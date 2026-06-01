Iliana Yotova: A new European pact is needed

The President of the Republic of Bulgaria Iliana Yotova called for the urgent adoption of a new European pact for implementation with measurable goals by 2030. During the opening of the sixth Green Transition forum, the head of state emphasized that the competitiveness of the Old Continent requires an effective cohesion policy to equalize opportunities in individual regions, NOVA reports.

In his speech, the president emphasized the role of our country as an external border of the European Union, which directly feels the risks of integration.

Bulgaria knows what it means to be a border, to connect regions and to face the risks of European integration. Europe cannot be competitive if some of its regions remain on the periphery, said Iliana Yotova.

According to the head of state, economic recovery requires the creation of a common market without hidden barriers and full participation of all member states in the new development.

The president's proposal covers several key areas for modernization and economic stability, including detailed mapping of energy deficits. The package of measures provides for:

Providing targeted funding for strategic cross-border corridors;

Introducing a new artificial intelligence data regime that would allow scaling of technologies;

Creating a single digital portal for easier access to financing for small and medium-sized enterprises.

European competitiveness will not be restored through a new division. It will be restored through the completion of the European project, a common market without hidden barriers, strong energy, industrial policy, artificial intelligence and participation of all member states in the new economic development, Iliyana Yotova was categorical.

The President also drew attention to the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, which was created as the main economic accelerator after the pandemic. Iliana Yotova criticizes serious delays in the absorption of resources.

We need to make an accurate report on the benefits of the recovery and resilience mechanism, which was supposed to be the great accelerator after the pandemic, but there were delays, mostly because of who and how uses the funds, the head of state pointed out.

She concluded that European funds should not remain tied only to reforms on paper, but should lead to real infrastructure projects, energy savings and innovations in support of small and medium-sized businesses, which constitute the backbone of the Bulgarian economy.

Source: www.dunavmost.com