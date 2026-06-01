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Young woman jumps from eighth floor of apartment building in Plovdiv

Young woman jumps from eighth floor of apartment building in Plovdiv

According to unofficial information, she was visiting her grandmother

Jun 1, 2026 15:06 50

Young woman jumps from eighth floor of apartment building in Plovdiv - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A 25-year-old woman jumped from the eighth floor of an apartment building in "Kërshiyaka", near "Filipovo" station, Plovdiv24.bg reported. There is no evidence of violence, it is probably a suicide.

Despite the intervention of doctors, the woman later died. The incident occurred on "Naiden Popstoyanov" street №3. The report was filed on 112 this morning at around 9:00 a.m.

According to unofficial information, the young woman was visiting her grandmother. An inspection of the scene of the incident is currently underway.


Bulgaria