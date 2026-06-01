Young woman jumps from eighth floor of apartment building in Plovdiv

A 25-year-old woman jumped from the eighth floor of an apartment building in "Kërshiyaka", near "Filipovo" station, Plovdiv24.bg reported. There is no evidence of violence, it is probably a suicide.

Despite the intervention of doctors, the woman later died. The incident occurred on "Naiden Popstoyanov" street №3. The report was filed on 112 this morning at around 9:00 a.m.

According to unofficial information, the young woman was visiting her grandmother. An inspection of the scene of the incident is currently underway.