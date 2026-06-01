Bozhidar Bozhanov: Employment records are going down in history

Employment records are going down in history as a result of the changes we made in 2023.

Today is the deadline for returning employees' employment records, "completed" and with data entered into the employment register. Now everyone can put them away in some deep drawer and forget about them.

This is what Bozhidar Bozhanov advises on "Facebook".

From today, the digitalization of the civil servant service record book comes into effect - the next step of the reform adopted at the time.

A reform requires a horizon, especially when it affects the labor and social security rights of millions. I began the analysis of the abolition of the labor and service book as a minister in 2022, we adopted the legal changes (after a lot of work on them) in 2023, and so far systems have been upgraded and data has been filled in.

There are still many such unnecessary papers, for the abolition of which we will again submit legislative proposals. So that when we look back, we can see that we have done a lot to relieve Bulgarian citizens.