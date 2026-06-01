MP Vladimir Nikolov: "Progressive Bulgaria" is considering shortening paid maternity leave

The political party "Progressive Bulgaria" is discussing the possibility of shortening the two-year term of paid maternity leave in the country, bTV reports. This was announced by MP Vladimir Nikolov in the morning block. However, he specified that the possible legislative decision is under strict conditions and will depend entirely on providing enough places in nurseries for all children.

On the air, MP Vladimir Nikolov said: "We are discussing shortening the term of maternity leave, but this decision can only become a reality if there are enough nurseries for children." At present, these are initial political consultations and specific estimates are yet to be drawn up.

To date, our country offers one of the longest paid maternity benefits in the world, with a total duration of two years. During the first 12 months, mothers receive financial support in the amount of 90% of their average daily gross wage or of the social security income on which contributions have been made. This practically preserves the full amount of their wage.

In the second year, however, the benefit is fixed at significantly lower levels - currently it amounts to 398.81 euros per month. Its value has not changed due to the lack of new budget laws adopted.

Within the European Union, Bulgaria continues to be a serious exception with its two-year model. In all other member states of the bloc, paid maternity leave lasts less than a year.

Our legislation also provides financial incentives for faster integration into the labor market. In the event of an early return to work, the mother retains the right to receive 50% of the state benefit due in addition to her full salary.