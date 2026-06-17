Stanislav Stoyanov: In the RSM, attacks and persecutions against the Bulgarian community continue

The MEP Stanislav Stoyanov, who is the chairman of the party “Europe of Sovereign Nations”, vice-chairman of the parliamentary group of the same name and part of the “Vazrazhdane” delegation, participated in the “General Debate - Future in the EU for the Western Balkans”, which was held within the framework of the June session of the European Parliament.

“The process of enlargement of the European Union must be based on real merits and reforms. Albania and Montenegro have not solved all their problems, but they are among the leading candidates for membership precisely because of the efforts they are making and the reforms they are implementing.

Unfortunately, we are observing a worrying retreat in the Republic of North Macedonia. The rule of law, democracy, media freedom and the protection of fundamental rights are increasingly falling victim to political pressure, impunity and hate speech.

Physical attacks and legal prosecutions against representatives of the Bulgarian community continue. The cases of Hristiyan Pendikov and Ljubcho Georgievski are well known. The case of Iva Mihaylova, a Bulgarian citizen who was denied medical treatment abroad, is also indicative. The attacks on Bulgarian cultural clubs are particularly worrying.

All this is a consequence of decades of hate speech against Bulgaria and Bulgarians.

Just yesterday /b.r. on Monday/, cars of the Bulgarian embassy were set on fire - an unacceptable act against a diplomatic representation of a member state of the European Union. It is obvious that the Republic of North Macedonia cannot guarantee the security of diplomats of EU member states.

The citizens of the country deserve a better future. But it goes through real reforms, the rule of law and respect for the rights of all communities. The Mickoski regime cannot provide any of this and further progress in the negotiation process is not justified.”, said Stanislav Stoyanov in his speech during the debate.