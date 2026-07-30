The mayor of Dobrinishte asked the Minister of the Interior to restore the police department in the city

A request to restore the police department in Dobrinishte was sent to the Minister of the Interior Ivan Sakarev - mayor of the city, reports BNT. The reason is the increased number of accidents in the city, as well as the petitions that residents periodically organize, worried about their safety. Another reason for their opinion is an accident two weeks ago, in which a 20-year-old young man lost his life.

"In recent years, young, unscrupulous drivers have been driving at extremely high speeds and creating a danger for themselves, as well as for the residents and guests of the city. Recently, many applications with signatures have been coming from residents of the city who want to put artificial bumps on the streets and police officers lying down. And unfortunately, after the last tragic incident on the 12th, when a boy died, such a petition was immediately initiated by the residents of "Georgi Temelkov" Street. I want to assure you that we have taken all the necessary actions with the Bansko Municipality to have artificial bumps placed on the road, not only here, but also on other streets in the city. Unfortunately, after this tragic incident, we received another 5-6 petitions. And it may happen that such artificial bumps will be placed everywhere in Dobrinishte, which on the one hand can create inconvenience for drivers, but on the other hand guarantees the safety of people.", said Sakarev.

There was a police station in Dobrinishte until 2022, but after a reform in the Ministry of Internal Affairs it was closed, the mayor explained. And the city is developing as a year-round resort and the number of guests has increased significantly.

"However, the security of citizens was much better then, because there was a regular patrol here, which was on duty in the evenings, and there were not so many incidents, there were not so many signals of inappropriate speed, because the violators were afraid of the police. For me, we must definitely restore the police station and I ask the Minister of Internal Affairs to carefully examine the case, because according to some statistical data there may not be so many violations, but we really need it.", added Sakarev.

Among the reasons for the higher number of incidents is the new asphalt and reckless driving. That is why the residents of "Georgi Temelkov" Street, which is also close to the road from Bansko, are initiating a petition for measures against high speed. So far, it has been supported by 50 people:

"They drive very fast, almost every day there is a speeding entry here on this street. Our concerns are, there is a playground behind here, the children cannot play peacefully. And that is why we initiated a petition, immediately after the last accident to put police officers on the road. Maybe a camera, if necessary, for speed."

"They drive here at such an inappropriate speed, even though it is a populated area. Many small children, elderly people. In the evening they often pass by at such a speed. Are they chasing each other, what are they doing, I don't know, but it is very scary here. At night it is a race. This is clearly the sheet metal, where they are hitting it. It is bent. We are here at the most critical point, where we are the most affected. The investigator said we should build a 2-3 meter wall so that someone doesn't find them in the garden in the morning."