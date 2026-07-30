Denkov: This collapse in trust in the government will also be transferred to Yotova

We see three groups of problems in the budget. One of the problems - with a signal, your TELK can be immediately stopped, violating the presumption of innocence. The only explanation I can see is that Yotova stood firmly by Radev and defended a budget that is indefensible. This was commented to Nova TV by academician Nikolay Denkov, former Prime Minister and current MP from “We Continue the Change”, regarding President Iliana Yotova's refusal to veto the 2026 Budget, quoted by novini.bg.

“We collected 34,000 signatures in just three days. This shows that she is extremely sensitive to the topic. We had an almost two-hour conversation with Yotova, only a legal conversation. We were surprised that she firmly stood by the government's words - that there are no constitutional problems. The claim that 3 billion euros are set aside to pay old debts - this is very reminiscent of those 18 billion of Temenuzhka Petkova“, he said.

„Applying for president with the support of „Progressive Bulgaria“, this sounds like a strong position, but in fact this collapse in trust in the government will be transferred to it“, Denkov is categorical.

He also announced: „We will refer the matter to the Constitutional Court. GERB will refer it to it on other points. We expect GERB to support our signal, we will support theirs. If they want, others may also support our signal, it would be strange if „Democratic Bulgaria” do not support him.”

„October 25 and November 1 are the earliest dates for the presidential elections. This is a political decision, against the backdrop of the decline in trust. In our opinion, it is better for them to be later”, he also said.

„Andrei Gyurov is the most discussed name for president in our circles, without a doubt. I personally support him. There are other names besides his. I know from the sociological surveys that if Gyurov appears, he has every chance of appearing in a runoff, and winning in the runoff“, Denkov emphasized.

It is categorical that they will not talk about a common candidate with GERB.