The planned blockade of three border crossings with the Republic of North Macedonia is canceled

The protest scheduled for Sunday with a planned blockade of three border crossings between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia (BKPP) “Gueshevo-Deve Bair“, “Stanke Lisichkovo-Delchevo“ and “Zlatarevo-Novo Selo“ is canceled for the time being. This was said by Viktor Stoyanov, chairman of the “Macedonia” Foundation, quoted by BNT. The decision was made after talks with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as with the Bulgarian Ambassador in Skopje.

According to Stoyanov, the organization traditionally works in coordination with the institutions and it is this synchronicity that led to the assessment that at the present time such type of protest actions, including even a short-term blocking of the border, would be counterproductive.

He also pointed out that the goal of the initiative was to provide an opportunity to express a civic position on topics related to relations with the Republic of North Macedonia and the situation of Bulgarians there. At the same time, however, it was taken into account that such a form of pressure could create additional tension and engage significant administrative and police resources.

Stoyanov announced that the responsible institutions have already been notified so that no action is taken to organize and secure the protest. According to him, this was done with a view to optimizing resources and avoiding unnecessary tension in the border regions.

The chairman of the foundation emphasized that there is serious public interest and accumulated public tension on the topic, which he defined as “civic energy“ and “righteous anger“. According to him, this energy should be directed towards other productive forms of action.

In this regard, the “Macedonia“ Foundation will propose alternative initiatives through which citizens can actively and constructively get involved. Details of these actions will be presented at a press conference to be held tomorrow at the BTA central club in Sofia.

It is expected that all facts and circumstances surrounding the decision taken will be presented during the press conference, as well as specific proposals for subsequent civil actions. The organization emphasizes that although the protest is canceled at this stage, the topic remains relevant and they will continue to work to engage the public on it.