Prof. Radulov: Neo-Nazi groups in Bulgaria are not multiplying as much as we think

Neo-Nazi ideologies are attracting more and more young people in our country. A large group of followers of the global organization "Blood and Honor" were detained in Plovdiv, but only one remains in custody.

"Radical youth groups and neo-Nazi youth groups are different. Some are engaged in spreading Nazi ideology, while others are radicalized by some problems in society," explained national security expert Prof. Nikolay Radulov in the program "The Day ON AIR."

The media hype created a feeling of a larger scale than the real thing

Neo-Nazi groups in Bulgaria are not multiplying as much as we think, the guest believes.

"It's just that the hype surrounding the case, related to two other cases - the beating of Nepalese and the murder of a man, led to a big generalization related to neo-Nazi signs and a neo-Nazi club. Neo-Nazism began to develop in the 1980s. Its first manifestation was a terrorist act in Bologna. Then, over the years, these organizations began to take on a more civil form, moving towards a movement, then towards parties," commented Prof. Radulov.

How to prove ideological propaganda before the law

According to him, such cases are difficult to prove, because for there to be propaganda, it is not enough to have a book.

"You must hand this book to people with the appropriate commentary, make them read it, point out individual passages, or preach that we are superhuman. There are elements that are mandatory in order to prove propaganda. This group, known at the time to the National Security Service, obviously did not have such activity to remain constantly in the field of view of the special services and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Are there any gaps in the investigation?

"We could look for a gap if this organization really existed constantly and was constantly manifesting itself. Even in this case, I cannot see what it manifested itself with. There will be difficulties for those who are working on proving it. They need to find people who were processed,", said Prof. Radulov to Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to him, there are many ambiguities, such as whether this is related to other crimes.

"In a city like Plovdiv, radicalized groups are a narrow circle of people who are one society, who know each other,", the expert pointed out.

Prof. Radulov reminded of the disputes related to the idea of creating the so-called list of pedophiles.

"We need to know what these people in the neighborhood are like. People like Dinko, who hunted migrants, only exist because the police don't do their job after reports are filed. There are undoubtedly pedophiles. The traps are such that a naive person can often fall into them. Social networks must be monitored," the national security expert also insisted.