Anti-drone systems given to military police

The two new anti-drone systems, which will protect the territory of Bulgaria, will be given to the "Military Police", the relevant ministry explained to Nova TV. On Monday, it became clear that they have already been delivered and a process for their adoption and entry into operation is pending.

The fact that our country needs additional systems against a possible threat from drones is also proven by recent events. On August 8, Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced that a drone had entered Bulgarian airspace.

The plans are initially for our country to acquire at least 10 anti-drone systems. Currently, the Land Forces have a Bulgarian and an American system. "They work on the principle of radio frequency detection and radio frequency interference. These systems are not enough for the Land Forces alone, we need much more," said the Commander of the Land Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria, Major General Deyan Deshkov. The number that is needed is large, he explained. "These two that were delivered, if they remain with these parameters - we need at least ten for one brigade, but we do not have one brigade. Here the figure must be multiplied at least four-five times," added Major General Deshkov.

For more security, according to him, it is also necessary to upgrade our systems. "Currently, an active radar needs to be added to them as a detection and interception of various air targets," believes the Commander of the Land Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria.

However, whatever the system, it cannot provide complete security and efficiency. Their coverage is several kilometers. There are many factors that can lead to interference. "If the system operates in an urban environment, these few kilometers become few. However, if this system is located in an open area - a field, a mountain, then they become many, because the saturation of the air is low. Several times in the last six months, the systems have had to be used with a real task," said Deshkov.