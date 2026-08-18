Deputy Minister Pelovska: The Water and Sewerage Sector is in a "pre-infarction" state

The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works is developing a single digital map of the Water and Sewerage Sector, which will bring together in one place information about the technical and operational status of the infrastructure, water losses, accident rates, the financial status of operators, investment needs and implemented projects. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Pavleta Pelovska. She met with the Mayor of Svishtov Gencho Genchev and the Regional Governor of Veliko Tarnovo Marin Bogomilov.

“The initiative is part of the ongoing comprehensive analysis of the status of the Water and Sewerage Operators“, explained the Deputy Minister. She emphasized that in this way, critical water supply systems and facilities, areas with high water losses and sections of the network with recurring accidents will be identified.

Based on the information collected, future investments in the sector will be prioritized based on measurable risk, technical condition and real need, and not only according to the availability of project readiness or a separately stated need.

“The goal is for the state to have a unified and objective picture of where the biggest problems in the water supply sector are, what the risk is for the population, what investments are needed and where each invested public resource would have the greatest effect“, emphasized the deputy minister.

In Svishtov, Pavleta Pelovska discussed the situation with the water supply of the municipality and the measures taken to deal with the water shortage.

“The water supply sector is in a “pre-infarction“ condition. We must look at it as a system, not as individual problems“, said the deputy minister during the meeting. According to her, it turns out that the water pipes leading to most settlements in the country are in critical condition and there is a risk that thousands of people will be left without water at any moment. In order to avoid crises during periods of drought and drought, it is necessary to preventively think about reserving water potential in all settlements, it became clear from Pelovska's words.

She highlighted the quick and adequate response of the Svishtov municipality together with the management of the MRDPW and the Bulgarian Water and Sanitation Holding to provide a reserve water source during the deepening drought on the Danube River. Svishtov is one of the first cities with completed energy renovation projects for residential buildings under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan - with 19 buildings, it became clear during the meeting.

The implementation of the municipality's projects included in the Municipal Investment Program was also discussed during the conversation. The Deputy Minister assured the local authorities that the implementation of the program will continue, and the financial resources have been secured.

“Municipalities can rely on the partnership of the MRDPW“, said Pavleta Pelovska and emphasized that the department's policy is aimed at ensuring project readiness in both the Vik sector and the road sector.

Deputy Minister Pelovska's visits are part of the MRDPW initiative “The Regions Speak“ to familiarize the management of the department with the problems on the ground.

The meeting was also attended by the manager of “ViK Yovkovtsi“ Eng. Rosen Naydenov and the MP from “Progressive Bulgaria“ in the Tarnovo region Georgi Chakarov.