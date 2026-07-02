The collection, processing and storage of so-called passenger reservation data has its regulation both at the European and national levels. This was said by Krasimir Tsipov, former Deputy Minister of Interior, in the program “The Day Live” on NOVA NEWS regarding the information presented by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev about the travels of DPS leader Delyan Peevski.

“The specific thing is that these data can be collected, processed and stored only for the purpose of preventing, detecting, investigating and prosecuting terrorism and other serious crimes. When such data is collected and processed, in principle, the purpose must be specified – whether this is a consequence of an initiated pre-trial criminal proceeding or an initiated inspection within the meaning of the Judiciary Act. The Minister of Interior did not specify this today, but in my opinion he should have done so, insofar as he provided data on travel by persons with immunity, not only a member of parliament”, Tsipov pointed out.

He added that the collected data and information should be analyzed and, if there is evidence of a crime committed, it should be reported to the prosecutor's office so that it can take appropriate action to lift the immunity of the relevant member of parliament.

Regarding salaries in the Ministry of Interior, Tsipov commented that over the past 5 years there has been a clear trend towards increasing the budget of the Ministry of Interior, but only in its personnel costs part.