Weather today, forecast for Saturday, July 4: Local precipitation and thunderstorms, temperatures remain summer

The weather in Bulgaria will be marked by a yellow code for intense precipitation and thunderstorms in 7 areas. Cumulus and cumulus-rainy clouds will develop during the day.

Maximum temperatures in most of the country are expected to vary mainly between 27°C and 32°C, bringing a slight and temporary breath of fresh air before the looming summer heat in the coming weeks.

Forecast by region

Dynamics in the country : In many places, mainly in the western half and central parts of Bulgaria, short-term rains will fall, accompanied by thunderstorms. Local hail is also possible. The wind will be moderate, mainly from the northwest.

: In many places, mainly in the western half and central parts of Bulgaria, short-term rains will fall, accompanied by thunderstorms. Local hail is also possible. The wind will be moderate, mainly from the northwest. Black Sea : There will be considerable cloudiness along the coast. In the morning and around noon, it will rain and thunder in places, but in the later hours of the day the processes will subside and the clouds will begin to break up. Maximum temperatures along the sea will be pleasant – between 25°C and 27°C . The water remains warm with temperatures around 24°C–26°C .

: There will be considerable cloudiness along the coast. In the morning and around noon, it will rain and thunder in places, but in the later hours of the day the processes will subside and the clouds will begin to break up. Maximum temperatures along the sea will be pleasant – between . The water remains warm with temperatures around . Mountains: Cumulus clouds will develop in the mountain ranges of Central and Eastern Bulgaria and there will be conditions for local precipitation. There will be a moderate to strong northwesterly wind. Maximum temperatures at an altitude of 1200 meters will reach around 19°C, and at 2000 meters – about 13°C.

The astronomical reference shows that the sun rises in Sofia at 5:54 AM and set to 21:08, with the length of the day being exactly 15 hours and 14 minutes.

Source: NIMH and regional meteorological bulletins.