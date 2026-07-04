The closure of the Commission on Files has entered the parliament OVERVIEW

The Parliament focused on the proposal to close the Commission on Dossiers. The change is included in the transitional and final provisions of the draft state budget for 2026. The text provides that Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov, by September 15, 2026, will develop regulatory changes to terminate the structure and transfer the documents.

The position of the ruling party: “Exhausted page“

Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov defined the Commission on Dossiers as a long-defunct structure that weighs on the treasury with a budget of 2.8 million euros (about 5.5 million leva) per year. According to him, it is time to close this painful page of the transition, in which all current problems are explained by dependencies from before 1989.

The government assures that:

Access to the documents is maintained in the current mode, while their full digitization lasts.

in the current mode, while their full digitization lasts. The archive is moved under the management of the State Agency “Archives“.

under the management of the State Agency “Archives“. The political transition is complete and society has new and different economic focuses.

Criticisms: Risk of suspension of inspections and loss of transparency

The proposal met with sharp resistance from the MRF in parliament and caused serious dissatisfaction in the civil sector. Journalists, researchers and public figures from the “Clean Voices“ initiative declared themselves categorically against the liquidation of the body.

The main arguments against the closure include:

Suspension of lustration checks: The State Agency “Archives“ does not have the legal authority to carry out mandatory checks for affiliation to the former State Security of persons holding public positions.

The State Agency “Archives“ does not have the legal authority to carry out mandatory checks for affiliation to the former State Security of persons holding public positions. Technical blockage: The archive in Bankya contains about 15,000 linear meters of documents. Its relocation will take years and will block the work of researchers and citizens.

The archive in Bankya contains about 15,000 linear meters of documents. Its relocation will take years and will block the work of researchers and citizens. Non-transparent approach: The change is being pushed through covertly through the Budget Law, instead of through an open debate to change the specialized law.

Six leading civil society organizations have already sent an open letter to the 52nd National Assembly, insisting that the closing paragraph be removed before the final vote on the budget.

Sources: BNT, BNR, BTA, Desebg.com, Lex.bg