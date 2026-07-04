Krum Zarkov: BSP has a clear plan

BSP leader Krum Zarkov stated on the air of the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov“ on NOVA NEWS that the party has a “clear plan of action“, which goes beyond the ambition of entering parliament. It is aimed at a deeper change in Bulgarian politics. According to him, the socialists aim for internal consolidation and rethinking of the political model in the country, with “in the next elections to talk about real politics“.

Zarkov emphasized that the main difference between the BSP and the ruling party is in the approach to systemic problems. According to him, the ruling party believes that replacing individuals is sufficient, while the socialists are of the opinion that “the system itself is wrongly structured“.

He added that the party would support efforts against oligarchic dependencies if such were actually undertaken.

Regarding the 2026 budget, Zarkov said that it shows the need for “a very serious public conversation“. He noted that the ruling party's arguments related to the legacy of previous cabinets are not sufficient.

According to him, the key question remains how the deficit will be covered and “at whose expense“. He warned that a system that finances current expenses through debt is not sustainable in the long term and raised the question of the need for reform of the tax system.

On the topic of nuclear energy, Zarkov commented on the possibility of the Belene NPP project being developed with European funding. He pointed out that since the state has already invested significant funds and has reactors, it is necessary to discuss how this resource can be used effectively.

Regarding Demerdzhiev's allegations about the joint trips of Delyan Peevski and Desislava Atanasova, Zarkov pointed out that Atanasova was elected as a constitutional judge with the protection of the Democratic Party of Bulgaria. “And it was so big that GERB and PP-DB also supported it”, he added.

Regarding future presidential elections, Zarkov said that if Iliana Yotova ran for a new term, the BSP would support her. He emphasized the long-standing cooperation between her and the socialist party and stated that this partnership must continue.