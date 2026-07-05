Ivaylo Mirchev: The model of the conquered state remains intact

The role of GERB is to support extremely strongly every single management decision that preserves the model of the conquered state. This is most clearly seen in healthcare. The same people control the parliamentary commission, medical supervision and the health fund. This was stated by Ivaylo Mirchev in “Sunday 150“ on the Bulgarian National Radio.

"Despite the doubts that we expressed in the plenary hall - that there are developments in the National Agency for the Protection of National Health Insurance (DANS) for potential serious corruption actions against Dr. Asen Medzhidiev and Prof. Momchil Mavrov, from “Progressive Bulgaria“ refused to postpone the election of Medzhidiev as deputy governor of the National Health Insurance Fund and he was elected, including with the votes of GERB. We simply see a rotation of well-known players.

When it comes to a huge financial resource, the model continues to work at full strength. In healthcare, we are talking about nearly 6 billion euros of public resources. The case in the Water and Sewerage Holding, in the management of which Plamen Manolov was elected, against whom there is also sufficient evidence of corrupt practices in the National Sports Base. The situation is similar in “Automagistrali“, in energy and in many other places.

If this model is replicated again in the new SJC, the question arises as to why there were these protests at the end of 2025.

The revelations made by Interior Minister Demerdzhiev about Peevski's private flights and the people who accompanied him show why it was important to have a parliamentary commission to establish the discrepancies in Peevski's property status. Such a commission was proposed by us at the beginning of the parliament and rejected by the ruling party.

At the bottom of these revelations is a signal from “Democratic Bulgaria“ – one of over 20 that we have filed against Peevski over the years and which have always been crushed by the prosecutor's office. When the acting Minister Dechev and the current Demerdzhiev are given conflicting information from different bodies in the Ministry of Interior, this is a big problem.

It is important that all the details about who Peevski traveled with come out, because there is information that during these hundreds of trips, rations in the state and public procurements worth hundreds of millions were distributed.

Hours after the election of Desislava Atanasova as a constitutional judge from “Yes, Bulgaria“ we held a meeting of the National Council and came up with a resolution in which we admitted that we had made a mistake. And not just declaratively, this led to real consequences and taking responsibility, which is rare in Bulgarian politics.

Today we are in Burgas, holding meetings and starting the actual organizational work on the presidential campaign. We have an agreement with the Forum for Democratic Action and Continuing the Change, and we will do everything possible for the presidential candidacy to unite the democratic community. We need a president who looks westward towards Europe.

A joint candidacy with GERB is out of the question. I would not be surprised if GERB supports a presidential candidate supported or nominated by “Progressive Bulgaria“", commented Mirchev.