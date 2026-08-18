Minister Efremova with news about the children detained for the murder in Plovdiv

Social Minister Natalia Efremova said that she has requested information about the murder of Georgi Kuzev on Mladezhki Hill in Plovdiv from the social services in order to assess what measures to take and whether work is being done with the children's families.

"Currently, the children are under the protection of the police and are in custody, specific measures for them cannot be taken by the social services, and psychological assistance will be provided afterwards. "Currently, our focus is on preventing such events," she told journalists, quoted by bTV.

According to her, trust in institutions must be improved, because it has been violated and due to its lack, we are witnessing a situation with a "tragic end".

She explained that all children who are not in custody are being worked on by social services and the "Child Protection" departments.

Efremova pointed out that some of the young people had previously engaged in antisocial behavior, but the system could not prevent what happened on Youth Hill. She did not specify whether this refers to the detainees or to all those who were present at the time of the murder.

"The parents of not all children provide assistance, this is a problem that we register not only in this particular case, the parents have a problem seeking social services", Efremova also said.

Work on social networks is a topic that is on the agenda of the government and parliament, the minister explained.

"The restriction in itself would hardly help, since there are ways to circumvent the bans on social networks. My direction of work will be in terms of creating more information for children, so that they know what is virtual reality, what is true, what is good, what is bad", Efremova explained.