Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova said that relations between Moscow and Sofia are in a period of de facto lack of political dialogue, frozen cultural and humanitarian contacts and stagnant trade exchange. She stated this in an interview with the Russian state agency RIA Novosti on the occasion of the 147th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Mitrofanova recalled that on July 7, 1879, the first Russian consul in Sofia, Alexander Davydov, presented his letters of credence to Prince Alexander Battenberg, marking the beginning of official diplomatic relations between Russia and Bulgaria.

According to her, Bulgaria's membership in the EU and NATO limits the country's ability to pursue an independent policy towards Russia that differs from the common line of the Western allies. According to the Russian ambassador, bilateral cooperation has become a “hostage of the anti-Russian campaign“ led by the Euro-Atlantic bloc.

In the interview, Mitrofanova also commented on the activities of the Bulgarian military-industrial complex. She claims that arms factories in Bulgaria continue to operate at a high level, with the main part of the production - shells and ammunition - being sold to the country's allies in NATO and the EU. According to her, there is a high probability that this armament will subsequently reach Ukraine.

The Russian diplomat also notes that cooperation between the two countries in the field of nuclear energy is gradually being terminated at the initiative of Sofia, which, according to her, is detrimental to the economic interests and energy security of Bulgaria.

As a factor in reducing the number of Russian tourists, Mitrofanova points to Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area. According to her, the transition to the Schengen visa regime and the termination of the visa facilitation agreement between the EU and Russia have made travel to Bulgaria more difficult for Russian citizens.

The ambassador also commented on the inclusion of Bulgaria in the list of countries with an increased risk of detention of Russian citizens, published in April by the Russian Foreign Ministry at the request of the United States. As a reason, she cited the arrest in Sofia in December 2025 of two Russian citizens, who were extradited to the United States in March 2026. According to Mitrofanova, the recommendations of the Russian Foreign Ministry to Russian citizens regarding travel to Bulgaria remain in force.