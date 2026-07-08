Desislava Atanasova issued an official position on the flight case

Constitutional Judge Desislava Atanasova issued a position to the media today, in which she rejected the claims of Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev that she traveled with MPS leader Delan Peevski on a private plane to Dubai, BTA reported.

"In connection with the publicly made false claims by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev concerning my trips outside the country, as well as in view of the great public interest, I provide additional documents and information about the manner, place and time of my trips outside the Republic of Bulgaria in the period April 5-8, 2024.

To the position already announced by me, to which I attached documents certifying that in the period April 5-8 2024 I flew on the Sofia - Istanbul - Sofia route with civil flights of Turkish Airlines, I am also attaching an officially issued certificate from the Republic of Turkey, Directorate of "Security", Istanbul District Administration, which indicates that I resided only on the territory of the Republic of Turkey and did not leave the country between the two flights on the Sofia - Istanbul - Sofia route" Atanasova indicated.

She specified that "the diplomatic passport is a type of Bulgarian identity document. I possess a diplomatic passport issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the basis of Art. 38, para. 1, b. "e" of the Bulgarian Personal Documents Act. The rules for the use of this document are determined by its issuer - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In the period 5 - 8 April 2024, I was not on a mission to the Republic of Turkey. For this period I have not submitted a notification regarding the use of leave, and during the same period the Constitutional Court has not held any hearings. I consider the facts set out and the attached documents sufficient to clarify the circumstances. The attached documents constitute an integral part of this position".