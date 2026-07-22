Ivan Lalov: The agreement with the US obliges us to provide the Bezmer airbase

„Bulgaria has an agreement with the US since 2006, according to which it provides for joint use the Bezmer and Graf Ignatievo airbases, the Novo Selo training ground and a storage base near Aytos.“ This was stated to BNT by the chairman of the parliamentary defense committee Ivan Lalov regarding the US request to deploy eight tanker aircraft at the Bezmer airbase.

According to him, the request is not only related to conducting an exercise.

„These bases can also be used for other purposes by the American side. According to the latest diplomatic note, the planes support a US operation in the Middle East,“ Lalov pointed out.

He explained that under the current agreement, Bulgaria is obliged to consider such a request.

„The agreement is written in such a way that upon a request from the US, we are obliged to provide the relevant base under certain conditions. The location of the deployment and logistical support are agreed upon. The Bulgarian side only ensures the use of the “Bezmer“ airbase, the chairman of the defense committee also said.

Lalov specified that the diplomatic note explicitly states that the deployment of the planes is related to an operation in the Middle East.

„In this case, the decision is made by the National Assembly. It is not obliged to approve the request, but Bulgaria has commitments to the American side under the bilateral agreement,“ he said.

According to him, the commitment to provide fuel for the planes is entirely on the American side.