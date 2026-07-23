Weather today, forecast for Thursday, July 23: Temperatures drop, precipitation in the eastern and mountainous regions

Summer will give us a breath of fresh air with a temporary decrease in temperatures, according to official data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

The northwestern wind will weaken to weak and moderate, but will bring cooler air over the country.

Maximum temperatures during the day will vary between 24° and 29° for most of the country, and in the capital Sofia, thermometers will reach around 26°.

Where will it rain and when should we expect thunderstorms?

Before noon, sunny weather will prevail throughout Bulgaria, but in the morning hours over Central, Northern and Eastern Bulgaria, low layered clouds or reduced visibility are possible.

Around and after noon, cumulus and cumulus-rainy clouds will begin to develop. Meteorologists predict short-term showers, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the following regions:

Central Northern Bulgaria

Eastern regions of the country

Mountain ranges (especially in the Rila-Rhodope region)

Forecast for the Black Sea Coast and the Mountains

On the Black Sea Coast, the day will start with low clouds in the north, but will quickly become mostly sunny. In the afternoon, a moderate northeast wind will blow along the South Coast, with maximum temperatures reaching between 24° and 28°. The sea water remains pleasant for the beach with temperatures of 25°-26°.

Afternoon cloudiness will develop in the mountains with short-term precipitation and thunderstorms. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 21°C, and at 2000 meters - around 14°C.

According to information from Sinoptik (source: sinoptik.bg), this cool weather will be short-lived, as a new development of cumulonimbus clouds and a subsequent increase in temperatures is expected at the end of the week and in the coming days.