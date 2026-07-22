The Ministry of Foreign Affairs received a note from the Iranian embassy due to the possible deployment of US aircraft at the "Bezmer" airport.

"The note from the Iranian government is categorical. This time it is much more sharp than the previous note, which was from March. They state that Bulgaria is joining the war against Iran and the state reserves the right to react, warning Bulgaria that there may be one. Today, Bulgaria was included in the war against Iran and what we warned would happen," said the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

He explained that he was surprised by the "hypocrisy of the mayors from Yambol region".

"During the campaign, they all unanimously supported Radev's candidacy, unanimously supported his party, traveled and campaigned from village to village. And now the same ones who are against it supported Radev during the campaign. The deputy mayor of Yambol - Encho Keryazov, became the Minister of Sports. Why didn't he resign in protest? This is the normal reaction - the political reaction would demand this," Kostadinov added on the air of Bulgaria ON AIR.

The guest recalled that three of the deputies of "Progressive Bulgaria" voted differently than "for".

"One voted "against", the other two Yambol MPs voted "abstained". Having voted "against", are they leaving their party? They voted "against" Radev's proposal for the planes, and then continue to vote with the rest of the group, this is political hypocrisy. This is very ugly and dangerous against the background of the fact that in addition to deceiving 1.4 million voters, Radev's people and he himself are questioning the national security of all the others who did not vote for them," he stressed.

Kostadinov is categorical that Radev's collapse is unprecedented in our recent history.

"Never since 1990 have we witnessed such a rapid collapse. Radev won nearly 50% of the elections - 131 deputies, if there are elections tomorrow, he will not get even half of the result he got just 3 months ago. In another 3 months, Radev will not be in parliament. If, God forbid, Iran attacks Bulgaria, I am not sure that anyone can guarantee the physical survival of Rumen Radev. His own voters will tear him to pieces. No one has ever allowed such an ugly and large-scale lie," commented the leader of "Vazrazhdane".

"Radev's people and he committed grave national treason. They must be tried for what they did today. Radev lies systematically. We do not have an allied commitment in the field of attack and the field of defense. The Prime Minister brought Bulgaria into the war against Iran. If he had made the statements he made today in parliament, during his election campaign, he would have received 5 votes in the elections. He would not have entered the parliament, Bulgarians do not want war", commented Kostadin Kostadinov.

From his words it became clear that the report states that Iran possesses hypersonic missiles - "Fatah-1" and "Fatah-2".

"The range not only reaches, but also surpasses Bulgaria. They can reach our airspace in 5 to 7 minutes. The US cannot protect us and this is another lie by Radev. The Americans are not defending themselves at the moment - their bases are currently in ashes. Iran destroyed their bases in the Middle East. What exactly will the US use to shoot down the missiles? In Bezmer, out of nearly 250 voters - 160 voted for Radev's party, are they now protesting against their own choice?", he asked.