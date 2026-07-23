Rumen Radev: Bulgaria is working to consolidate its place in the reindustrialization of Europe

Bulgaria is working to consolidate its place in the reindustrialization of Europe and to develop an innovative economy with high added value. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev during his meeting with the European Commissioner for Start-ups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva. The Prime Minister highlighted Bulgaria's ambition for industrial and technological convergence in the European Union and for ensuring equal access for smaller Member States to the resources of the new European Competitiveness Fund (ECF).

The Fund is among the main pillars of the next Multiannual Financial Framework of the European Union and aims to help overcome Europe's lag in innovation compared to leading global competitors, reduce strategic dependencies and increase the competitiveness of the European economy.

In this context, European Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva stressed the need for the European Union to create more favorable conditions for the development of innovative companies in Europe, so as to limit the tendency for high-tech enterprises and talents to move their activities to markets with more attractive financing and growth opportunities, including the United States of America. As a potential opportunity in this direction, Ekaterina Zaharieva noted the creation of a single capital market in the EU, which would encourage the financing of research and development activities and provide the necessary financing for start-ups.

Among the main topics of the meeting were also the importance of competitiveness and innovation for the development of Bulgaria, the preparation of the next Multiannual Financial Framework of the European Union, the future of the “Horizon Europe“ program, as well as the role of national and regional authorities in building sustainable ecosystems for scientific research, innovation and development of start-ups.