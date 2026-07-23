The investigation into the death of Todor Slavkov is not over

A turnaround marks the investigation into the death of Todor Slavkov! It turns out that the supervising prosecutor has given new instructions to the law enforcement agencies, who continue to bury the case, even though it was supposedly clarified that it was a suicide.

This was officially told to "Bulgaria Dnes" by the District Prosecutor's Office in Stara Zagora, which continues to investigate the suicide of Todor Zhivkov's grandson.

"The investigation is still active. The supervising prosecutor has given instructions for new actions in the investigation. The case is not over," the legal institution is categorical.