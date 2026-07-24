Weather today, forecast for Friday, July 24: Cooling and intense precipitation

A sharp turn in the weather in Bulgaria is expected on Friday, July 24, 2026, when temperatures will drop dramatically under the influence of a cold air front. According to the official bulletin of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), issued at 4:00 p.m. on July 23, atmospheric pressure will drop below the average for the month, and cloudiness from the west will quickly increase to significant.

Data source: Official website of NIMH – weather.bg.

Expected temperatures by region

Maximum temperatures in the country will vary widely due to the cool air invading from the west-northwest:

Western regions: The mercury in thermometers will drop to 18°–20°C.

The mercury in thermometers will drop to 18°–20°C. Eastern regions: Maximum values will reach 26°-28°C.

Maximum values will reach 26°-28°C. Sofia: Cool weather is expected with a maximum temperature of around 19°C.

Information reference: Regional bulletins on NRD.bg – nrd.bg/24/24493149.

Intense rainfall, thunderstorms and danger of hail

In many places in the country, powerful cumulus-rain clouds will develop. Meteorologists warn of temporarily intense and significant rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, with the most affected being Ludogorie and the mountain ranges. The wind in the eastern half of the country will be oriented from the north-northeast.

Detailed analysis of the hazards: Article in Vesti.bg – vesti.bg/bulgaria/priberete-chadyrite-ne-vzemete-gi-petyk-nosi-prolivni-dyzhdove-i-grymotevici-6265688.

The weather along the Black Sea and in the mountains