Deputies vote on the final 2026 Budget

Today, the National Assembly meets to vote on the final texts of the 2026 Budget.

The draft law enters the plenary hall for second reading, after the budget committee prepared the final report after a 12-hour session. The Parliament has already adopted the budgets of the Public Health Insurance Fund and the Health Fund.

The macro framework of The state budget projects a record deficit of 7.2 billion euros and an excess deficit of 5.7% of GDP. The calculations were made assuming economic growth of 2.6% and average annual inflation of 4.3%. The measures to control the balance should come into effect from August 1, 2026.

The main disputes between the ruling party and the opposition are aimed at: