Road situation in our country: Traffic, RIA and Ministry of Interior summary

The republican road network in the country is passable, but traffic on the main routes remains extremely intense due to the peak summer season.

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency reports that today in the afternoon hours will be introduced restriction on the movement of heavy trucks over 12 tons on the "Trakia" and "Struma" highways, as well as through the Kresna Gorge, in order to relieve the column of passenger cars.

In addition, today is the last day of the temporary organization between the 43rd and 47th km of the "Hemus" highway in the direction of Sofia, where the overtaking lane is being closed in stages due to roadside vegetation cleaning. Traffic on the I-1 Simitli road – Kresna at km 380 has already been restored to two-way traffic after being temporarily obstructed by a traffic accident yesterday.

Traffic at the borders

The passage through the country's border crossings towards neighboring countries is busy. Traditionally, traffic is intense at the exit for passenger cars on the border with Greece at the "Kulata" border checkpoint and the "Makaza" border checkpoint, as well as on the border with Turkey at the "Kapitan Andreevo" border checkpoint (source: mvr.bg). Drivers are advised to use alternative smaller checkpoints to avoid long waits during peak hours.

Summary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Fire Department: Disasters and Incidents

According to official data from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ (source: mvr.bg/press and mvr.bg/gdpbzn), the operational situation over the past 24 hours remains dynamic:

Serious accidents : Over the past 24 hours, dozens of road accidents have been registered across the country. In the capital, the State Department of Internal Affairs reports 25 minor and 3 serious road accidents with 1 dead and 4 injured. In total, over 15 injured citizens were reported in the country during the day. The Ministry of Interior reports an increase in serious incidents compared to the same period last year.

: Over the past 24 hours, dozens of road accidents have been registered across the country. In the capital, the State Department of Internal Affairs reports 25 minor and 3 serious road accidents with 1 dead and 4 injured. In total, over 15 injured citizens were reported in the country during the day. The Ministry of Interior reports an increase in serious incidents compared to the same period last year. Fires in the country: Firefighters have responded to over 200 reports of accidents. A total of 97 fires were extinguished, most of which were without direct material damage (in dry grass and waste). In the fires over the past 24 hours, there have been two injured people, who were provided with emergency medical assistance.

Conditions for tourism in Planinite

Planinskata savitelna service (source: pss-bg.bg) informira, che km 6:55 h. sutrinta conditions for Planinski tourism sa dobri. The time in the morning was very bright and clear, with moderate temperatures hitting the sky. Temperature in all parts of the room varies between 10 and 16 degrees. PSS is also warning that in the next hour in South-Western Bulgaria and the highlands of the massif there will be a dynamic situation, which will result in localized prevailing and violent storms. Turistite se svetvat da planirat, pass early and slezat in niskita parts before observance.