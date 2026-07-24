At the end of July, the parliament adopted the budget for 2026.

The parliament adopted the framework of the state budget for 2026 on second reading with the planned revenues, expenditures and transfers and a deficit of 5.7%. 125 MPs from “Progressive Bulgaria“ voted “For“, 84 from the other parliamentary groups - GERB-SDF, DPS, “Democratic Bulgaria“, “Continuing the change“ and “Vazrazhdane“ voted against. There were no abstentions.

The opposition's proposals for changes in the revenue and expenditure parts of the state budget bill for this year were rejected.

The deputies adopted the budgets of the judiciary, the National Assembly, the presidential administration, the Council of Ministers, the Court of Audit, the Constitutional Court, the Ombudsman, individual ministries, state agencies and commissions.

The proposal by Angel Georgiev („Vazrazhdane“) under the budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide 17 million euros for Ukraine to Bulgarian communities abroad and „not to give a single penny to Ukraine“ was not adopted.

On „Progressive Bulgaria“ should remind us of Rumen Radev's statement a few weeks ago, who said that this year money will not be provided to Ukraine, but what do we see in the budget - 17 million for Ukraine, Angel Georgiev pointed out. Given the current state of the budget, it is not normal to make excuses for everything from pensioners to mothers, there were still no funds, but suddenly it turns out that you have them for Ukraine, he commented and requested a re-vote, in which the proposal was again rejected.

The proposals of GERB-SDF, „We continue the change“ and „Vazrazhdane“ for additional funds to increase student scholarships were also rejected. Yesterday, during the debates on the bill, the three political parties called for an increase in student scholarships, the minimum amount of which was set at 21 leva or 10 euros in 1999.

The proposal by Rumen Milanov (“Progressive Bulgaria“) and a group of MPs from other parliamentary groups to increase the budget of the State Agency “Technical Operations“ was also not accepted during the re-vote. with over 2 million euros needed for post-warranty maintenance of operational equipment, for the supply of operational equipment and provision of technical means and for major repairs of the administrative complex of DATO buildings in Sofia.