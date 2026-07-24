They are looking for a new governor and deputy governor of the NHIF, the deadline for applications is until August 12

Until August 12, 2026 is the deadline by which candidacies for the governor and deputy governor of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) can be proposed. This was accepted without discussion by the members of the parliamentary committee on health.

During the meeting of the committee, they adopted a draft decision to adopt procedural rules on the terms and conditions for proposing candidates for governor of the NHIF, the presentation and public disclosure of documents and the hearing of candidates in the Committee on Health, as well as the procedure for his election by the National Assembly. The members of the committee also adopted a draft decision to adopt procedural rules on the terms and conditions for proposing candidates for Deputy Governor of the NHIF, the presentation and public disclosure of documents and the hearing of candidates in the Health Care Committee, as well as the procedure for his election by the National Assembly.

On July 2, 2026, the deputies prematurely terminated the mandate of the Governor of the NHIF, Dr. Petko Stefanovski, with 193 votes “for“, 3 “against“ and 2 “abstain“. The Parliament also prematurely terminated the mandate of the Deputy Governor of the Health Insurance Fund, Prof. Momchil Mavrov, unanimously with 202 votes “in favor“.

On the same day, the Parliament elected Dr. Asen Medzhidiev as Deputy Governor of the NHIF.

Two Deputy Governors are provided for in the structure of the NHIF.