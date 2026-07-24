Weather today, forecast for Saturday, July 25: Partly cloudy and cooling

The weather in Bulgaria will stabilize after the passage of the cold front, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) informed.

Cloudiness throughout the country will continue to break up and decrease, with many areas prevailing mostly sunny weather.

Regional Forecast for Saturday

Daytime temperatures: The maximum values for the country will decrease slightly compared to the traditional July heat and will mainly vary between 23° and 29°C . In the capital Sofia, thermometers will reach around 24°C .

The maximum values for the country will decrease slightly compared to the traditional July heat and will mainly vary between . In the capital Sofia, thermometers will reach around . Precipitation and wind: In the morning hours, light precipitation is possible only in the central regions and the Rila-Rhodope region. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop over the eastern and mountainous areas, where short-term rain with thunderstorms will occur in isolated places. The day will remain windy with moderate to temporarily strong north and northwest winds, especially in the Danube Plain.

In the morning hours, light precipitation is possible only in the central regions and the Rila-Rhodope region. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop over the eastern and mountainous areas, where short-term rain with thunderstorms will occur in isolated places. The day will remain windy with moderate to temporarily strong north and northwest winds, especially in the Danube Plain. Black Sea and mountains: Along the Black Sea coast, the cloudiness will be variable. Afternoon showers, moderate northerly winds and maximum air temperatures between 24° and 27°C are expected. The sea water remains at a pleasant temperature from 24°–25°C. In the mountains, the maximum temperature at 1200 meters altitude will be around 16°C.

Time change from Sunday

According to the meteorological bulletin published by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (source: bta.bg), this cooling will be short-lived. Starting Sunday, July 26, 2026, the wind will be oriented from the south-southeast and temperatures will begin to rise rapidly. Next week, Bulgaria is heading for intense warming with maximum values between 31° and 36°C.